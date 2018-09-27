Mosquitoes emerge as new health danger in Hurricane Florence aftermath

Officials say all the standing water in is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitos.
"The torrential rains of Florence have created another health threat, breeding grounds for mosquitoes. To keep people safe from illnesses, I directed state funding to counties to help them spray to keep mosquitoes away," Cooper said.
Some of that funding, which is supposed to be shelled out Thursday, is going to Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Moore, Robeson, and Sampson counties.
RELATED: Florence floods breed large, aggressive mosquitoes in Fayetteville
Officials said most of the mosquitoes that emerge don't transmit human disease although in rare cases, illnesses such as West Nile virus can be transmitted.
Wake County officials told ABC11 that mosquito monitoring takes place regularly and right now, they are not aware of any health-related mosquito concerns in Wake following Florence.
While outdoors, peoples should remember to:
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants while outdoors.
- Use a mosquito repellent that contains DEET or an equivalent when outside and use caution when applying to children.