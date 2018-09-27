HEALTH & FITNESS

Mosquitoes emerge as new health danger in Hurricane Florence aftermath

A new health danger is emerging after Hurricane Florence; mosquitoes.

A new health danger is emerging after Hurricane Florence; mosquitoes. Gov. Roy Cooper is ordering $4 million to be spent on mosquito control efforts for counties under a major disaster declaration.

Officials say all the standing water in is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitos.

"The torrential rains of Florence have created another health threat, breeding grounds for mosquitoes. To keep people safe from illnesses, I directed state funding to counties to help them spray to keep mosquitoes away," Cooper said.

Some of that funding, which is supposed to be shelled out Thursday, is going to Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Moore, Robeson, and Sampson counties.

Officials said most of the mosquitoes that emerge don't transmit human disease although in rare cases, illnesses such as West Nile virus can be transmitted.

Wake County officials told ABC11 that mosquito monitoring takes place regularly and right now, they are not aware of any health-related mosquito concerns in Wake following Florence.

While outdoors, peoples should remember to:

  • Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants while outdoors.

  • Use a mosquito repellent that contains DEET or an equivalent when outside and use caution when applying to children.
