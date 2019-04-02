New urgent care just for kids opens in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new urgent care center designed just for kids is now open in Morrisville on McCrimmon Parkway.The WakeMed Children's Hospital teamed up with PM Pediatrics to open an urgent care facility to meet the medical needs of children and young adults.The center is open 365 days a year from 12 p.m. until midnight to provide quality care when pediatrics offices are closed or it's too late to visit most urgent cares.The staff specializes in treating non-life threatening conditions in newborns to college-age patients.There are plans to open additional WakeMed Children's Hospital/PM Pediatrics Urgent Care offices in northern and western Wake County.