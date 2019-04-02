Health & Fitness

New urgent care just for kids opens in Wake County

EMBED <>More Videos

A new urgent care center designed just for kids is now open in Morrisville on McCrimmon Parkway.

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new urgent care center designed just for kids is now open in Morrisville on McCrimmon Parkway.

The WakeMed Children's Hospital teamed up with PM Pediatrics to open an urgent care facility to meet the medical needs of children and young adults.

The center is open 365 days a year from 12 p.m. until midnight to provide quality care when pediatrics offices are closed or it's too late to visit most urgent cares.

The staff specializes in treating non-life threatening conditions in newborns to college-age patients.

There are plans to open additional WakeMed Children's Hospital/PM Pediatrics Urgent Care offices in northern and western Wake County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswake countyhealthchildren's healthhospital
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman charged in stabbing of Macy's worker at Streets at Southpoint in Durham
Fractured rib, leg, arm: Raleigh parents accused of abusing 7-week-old
NC couple celebrates 82 years of marriage
'Inside Edition' anchor to undergo surgery after viewer spots lump on neck
I-Team: Dozens of NC counties sue Big Pharma over opioid crisis
Mom killed in front of her kids while helping disabled man
Moore County charter school to move to 4-day week next school year
Show More
UNC puts women's basketball staff on leave pending program review
Trailblazers inducted into NC STEM Hall of Fame
Transgender inmate granted transfer, but not to women's facility
Land of Oz announces plans to open for select dates this summer
University of South Carolina student died of 'sharp force injuries'
More TOP STORIES News