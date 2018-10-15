North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday that he has launched an investigation into Juul, an e-cigarette company.He sent the company a civil investigative demand to ask for more information about Juul's marketing practices, retailers, contact with resellers, efforts to verify age before purchase, and any youth education and awareness programs.He also asked for information about the number of North Carolinians using Juul.This comes just weeks after the US Food and Drug Administration conducted an inspection of the company's corporate headquarters in San Francisco, seizing thousands of documents, many of which relate to the company's sales and marketing practices."The use of e-cigarettes among young people is increasing at staggering rates," said Attorney General Stein. "Juul dominates the market. I am extremely concerned about the way Juul has marketed its product to young people, who face increased risk for addiction and exposure to health problems."According to the CDC, 2.1 million high schoolers and middle schoolers reported using e-cigarettes in 2017. By the fall of 2018, that number had grown to approximately 3.7 million minors using e-cigarettes.