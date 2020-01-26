Person who arrived at RDU from China tests negative for coronavirus, health officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced Saturday evening a patient who was being tested for the coronavirus is not infected.
The NCDHHS said the patient's negative results were received this evening after a testing performed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The unidentified person involved arrived at RDU on Tuesday and had recently traveled to China and passed through Wuhan City, where the outbreak originated but had not visited the seafood and animal market that was linked to many early cases, according to health department officials.
"We are pleased that test results were negative and that the patient remains in good health," said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist. "We are working with CDC and local partners to be sure we are prepared to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in North Carolina in the future."
On Friday, officials said the person had mild respiratory symptoms.
Chinese health authorities reported at least 15 new deaths in Wuhan, raising the death toll to 41. Over 1,200 cases have been confirmed worldwide.
