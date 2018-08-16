HEALTH & FITNESS

Popular breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient

Various breakfast food have been found to contain glyphosate.

You may want to check the breakfast foods in your pantry.

A new report shows a number of popular breakfast foods could possibly contain dangerous amounts of glyphosate, the main ingredient found in weed killer.

Last week, a jury awarded a former school groundskeeper $289 million after he sued the company, Monsanto, claiming their weed killer, which contains glyphosate, was the cause of his terminal cancer.

RELATED: Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup weed killer for cancer

The environmental workgroup tested foods including granola, snack bars, cereal, instant oats and whole oats. Out of the 29 oat-based foods that were tested, only five did not test positive for glyphosate.

For a full list of products found to have glyphosate, click here.
