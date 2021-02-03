COVID-19 vaccine

Race to vaccinate: Your questions answered

Eyewitness News took your COVID-19 vaccine questions to experts.

A panel of experts joined Steve Daniels and Tisha Powell to help guide you through the pandemic.

Can the vaccine interact with medicines you're taking? If you've already had COVID-19, should you still get a vaccine?

Those questions and more were answered.

The panel includes Dr. Adia Ross, Chief Medical Officer at Duke Regional Hospital, Dr. David Wohl, UNC School of Medicine Infectious Disease Expert, Dr. Chris DeRienzo, Chief Medical Officer at WakeMed and Dr. Lisa Macon Harrison, Health Director for Granville Vance Public Health and VP of NC Association of Local Health Directors.
