Reopen NC administrator says she tested positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An administrator for the Reopen NC Facebook page confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19 and recently finished up her quarantine.

Audrey Whitlock said she ended her 14-day quarantine on April 26. When asked by ABC11, she wouldn't say whether she had been tested to determine if she still has the virus. In a Facebook post on the ReOpen NC page, which has since been apparently deleted, Whitlock said she was asymptomatic.

Reopen NC held a protest outside the North Carolina General Assembly on April 21. ABC11 estimated a crowd size of about 300 people, and though many were not following social distancing guidelines required under Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order, no arrests were made.

It is unclear at this time whether Whitlock attended the April 21 protest or whether she was involved in organizing the event.

When ABC11 asked whether she attended, she said "no comment."

In her Facebook post, she said she plans to attend another protest scheduled for Tuesday.
