Second ReOpen NC protest again calls on Gov. Cooper to roll back COVID-19 safety measures

After protesters voiced concern that they would be arrested for exercising their right to protest, Gov. Roy Cooper informed them that they had every right to protest. However, he said they needed to practice social distancing, in accordance to his Executive Order, while holding their protest.
Another day, another protest. Demonstrations to #ReopenNC now underway in front of @NCLeg. This has the makings of a tailgate, a campaign rally, a protest, a social distancing gathering, and an airing of grievances all at once. @ABC11_WTVD @ABC @ABCPolitics #coronavirusNC pic.twitter.com/Gl42COMOca— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) April 21, 2020
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the General Assembly around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to Chopper11 HD's crowd estimator, the group was made up of approximately 300 people.
ReOpen NC gears up for Tuesday rally against Gov. Cooper's stay-at-home order
The protest began minutes after North Carolina announced that 34 more people had died from COVID-19--the largest single-day increase to date.
In just 27 days, the virus has been blamed for a total of 213 deaths. With limited testing, the state has confirmed at least 6,951 people have tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus NC: 1 arrested as ReOpenNC protesters violate state's Stay-at-Home order in downtown Raleigh
Cooper and the state's health experts, as well as federal health experts in President Donald Trump's administration, all have said that social distancing efforts--including business restrictions--have helped stem the tide of infections and deaths related to COVID-19.
The protesters in Raleigh say it is time to roll back those restrictions and reopen North Carolina for business.
The protesters broke into chants of "USA," "Freedom or death," as well as "Roy Cooper has got to go." They say they are unhappy with the governor's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the conservative-leaning Civitas Institute, Cooper has an 84 percent approval rating for his handling of #coronavirusNC with only 11 percent disapproval.
As #ReopenNC raises its profile, some important perspective courtesy of the conservative @NCCivitas: @NC_Governor has an *84%* approval rating for his handling of #coronavirusNC with only 11% disapproval. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @ABC #abc11 pic.twitter.com/v4EpuxpUa0— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) April 21, 2020