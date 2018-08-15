HEALTH

Glyphosate, weed-killing ingredient linked to cancer, found in popular cereals, group says

Have you heard of glyphosate? It's been in the headlines recently because it's the active ingredient in Roundup.

Last week, a jury awarded $289 million to a former school groundskeeper who said Roundup left him dying of cancer.
The Environmental Working Group, a non-profit, non-partisan organization, found that some popular oat cereals, oatmeal, granola and snack bars come with a hefty dose of glyphosate.

A study commissioned by the EWG found that glyphosate was found in all but two of 45 samples of products made with conventionally grown oats.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Roundup's active ingredient is safe for people when used in accordance with label directions.

However, the France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is part of the World Health Organization, classified it as a "probable human carcinogen" in 2015. California added glyphosate to its list of chemicals known to cause cancer.

