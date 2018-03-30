HEALTH & FITNESS

South Carolina a step closer to medical marijuana legalization

COLUMBIA, S.C. --
South Carolina is a step closer to becoming the latest state to allow the legalization of marijuana for treatment of critically ill patients.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee on Thursday approved a measure approving the use of medical marijuana. It now goes to the full Senate, although its chances of passage before the end of this year's session are unlikely.

Currently, 29 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico allow some type of medical cannabis program. If South Carolina's measure becomes law, it would be among the most restrictive medical marijuana laws in the country.

Sen. Tom Davis sponsored the bill. The Beaufort Republican says he wanted a measure reflective of South Carolinians' support of medical marijuana but opposition to overall legalization for recreational use.
