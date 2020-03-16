Coronavirus

Wake County giving free breakfast, lunch to students during coronavirus pandemic

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is offering meals for students and their families to pick up as schools close for at least two weeks during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Several schools and community centers will serve as food distribution sites for Wake County families starting Tuesday, March 17.

These schools will offer breakfast and lunch for pickup for students 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday:
  • Poe Magnet Elementary School, 400 Peyton St., Raleigh
  • Rogers Lane Elementary School, 201 N. Rogers Lane, Raleigh
  • Creech Road Elementary School, 450 Creech Road, Garner
  • Wendell Middle School, 3409 NC Hwy. 97, Wendell
  • Zebulon Magnet Elementary School, 700 Proctor St., Zebulon
  • Millbrook Magnet Elementary School, 1520 E. Millbrook Dr., Raleigh
  • Briarcliff Elementary School, 1220 Pond St., Cary
  • Pine Acres Community Center, 402 McLean St., Fuquay-Varina
  • PAVE SE Raleigh Charter School, 3420 Idlewood Village Dr., Raleigh
  • Wake County Human Services Northern Regional Center, 350 Holding Ave., Wake Forest
  • Washington Terrace Apartments, 1951 Booker Dr., Raleigh
  • Raleigh Millbank Apartments, 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh
  • The Oaks Apartments, 3911 Water Oak Dr., Raleigh
  • New Hope Village Apartments, 4321 Grandiflora Lane, Raleigh
  • Casa De Luna Apartments, 3918 Bonneville Court, Raleigh
  • Juniper Level Baptist Church, 9104 Sauls Road, Raleigh


Confirmed Community Sites provided by Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church will have lunch for pickup available to any students aged 18 and under:
  • First United Methodist, 117 S. Academy St., Cary, Mon.-Fri., 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Chatham Forest Apartments, 880 Glendale Dr., Cary, Tues. and Thurs., 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p .m.
  • Apex First Baptist, 419 S. Salem St., Apex, Mon. and Wed., 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Arbors at Cary Apartments, 200 Wrenn Dr., Cary, Mon.- Thurs., 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Crosstimber Apartments 900 Golden Horseshoe Cir, Morrisville, NC 27560 - Mon.-Fri. 12:00pm - 1:00pm


Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Mobile Market is available to all community members:
  • Abundant Life Cathedral, 4400 Old Poole Road, Raleigh, Fourth Saturdays (beginning 3/28/20)., 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Bread for Life Mobile Market at Zebulon Boys & Girls Club, 1320 Shepard School Road, Zebulon, Third Saturdays (beginning 3/21/20) 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Community Helpers Service Center, 111 N. First Ave., Knightdale, Drive-thru, Thursdays (beginning 3/19/20), 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E. Martin St., Raleigh, Second Saturdays (beginning 4/11/20), 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Praise Temple Mobile Market, 1329, U.S. Hwy 70, Fourth Saturdays (beginning 3/28/20), 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Wake Forest Baptist Church, 107 S. Ave., Wake Forest, Third Tuesdays (beginning 3/17/20), 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswake countyhealthfoodcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: Officials recommend no events of 50 people or more
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship anchors in SF Bay
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
Wall Street trading halted after Dow plunges 2,250 points at open
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Officials recommend no events of 50 people or more
Family of 7 dead in suspected Chatham Co. murder-suicide
Wall Street trading halted after Dow plunges 2,250 points at open
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
Telemedicine: What is it and how does it work?
Chick-fil-A closes dining rooms for coronavirus concerns
Coronavirus vaccine test opens as volunteer gets 1st shot
Show More
TN brothers buy 18K bottles of hand sanitizer to turn profit
Spectrum offers free internet to students amid COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Companies offer online tools to students schooling from home
Biden, Sanders take on coronavirus pandemic during Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News