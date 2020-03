Wake County giving free breakfast, lunch to students during coronavirus pandemic

Poe Magnet Elementary School, 400 Peyton St., Raleigh

Rogers Lane Elementary School, 201 N. Rogers Lane, Raleigh

Creech Road Elementary School, 450 Creech Road, Garner

Wendell Middle School, 3409 NC Hwy. 97, Wendell

Zebulon Magnet Elementary School, 700 Proctor St., Zebulon

Millbrook Magnet Elementary School, 1520 E. Millbrook Dr., Raleigh

Briarcliff Elementary School, 1220 Pond St., Cary

Pine Acres Community Center, 402 McLean St., Fuquay-Varina

PAVE SE Raleigh Charter School, 3420 Idlewood Village Dr., Raleigh

Wake County Human Services Northern Regional Center, 350 Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Washington Terrace Apartments, 1951 Booker Dr., Raleigh

Raleigh Millbank Apartments, 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh

The Oaks Apartments, 3911 Water Oak Dr., Raleigh

New Hope Village Apartments, 4321 Grandiflora Lane, Raleigh

Casa De Luna Apartments, 3918 Bonneville Court, Raleigh

Juniper Level Baptist Church, 9104 Sauls Road, Raleigh

First United Methodist, 117 S. Academy St., Cary, Mon.-Fri., 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Chatham Forest Apartments, 880 Glendale Dr., Cary, Tues. and Thurs., 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p .m.

Apex First Baptist, 419 S. Salem St., Apex, Mon. and Wed., 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Arbors at Cary Apartments, 200 Wrenn Dr., Cary, Mon.- Thurs., 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Crosstimber Apartments 900 Golden Horseshoe Cir, Morrisville, NC 27560 - Mon.-Fri. 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Abundant Life Cathedral, 4400 Old Poole Road, Raleigh, Fourth Saturdays (beginning 3/28/20)., 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Bread for Life Mobile Market at Zebulon Boys & Girls Club, 1320 Shepard School Road, Zebulon, Third Saturdays (beginning 3/21/20) 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Community Helpers Service Center, 111 N. First Ave., Knightdale, Drive-thru, Thursdays (beginning 3/19/20), 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E. Martin St., Raleigh, Second Saturdays (beginning 4/11/20), 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Praise Temple Mobile Market, 1329, U.S. Hwy 70, Fourth Saturdays (beginning 3/28/20), 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Wake Forest Baptist Church, 107 S. Ave., Wake Forest, Third Tuesdays (beginning 3/17/20), 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is offering meals for students and their families to pick up as schools close for at least two weeks during the novel coronavirus pandemic Several schools and community centers will serve as food distribution sites for Wake County families starting Tuesday, March 17.These schools will offer breakfast and lunch for pickup for students 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday:Confirmed Community Sites provided by Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church will have lunch for pickup available to any students aged 18 and under:Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Mobile Market is available to all community members: