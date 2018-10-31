Wake County EMS cuts ribbon on new Wendell station

.@WakeGOV cuts the ribbon on its newest EMS station, Wendell Main on Wendell Blvd. First responders say the facility, replacing one built in 1972, is strategically located to serve a growing community. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/POG4TvYlJW — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) October 31, 2018

Wake County leaders and EMS officials cut the ribbon on the county's newest EMS station on Wendell Boulevard on Wednesday.Wendell Main, a $1.9 million, 4,220 square foot state-of-the-art facility, replaces the original Wendell EMS station, built in 1972 on E 3rd St.Jeffrey Hammerstein, Wake County EMS Asst. Chief, said the location of the new facility was strategically chosen to better serve the growing community."Wake County is growing so fast," Hammerstein said. "EMS calls are coming in very regularly and they can just be anywhere."Hammerstein said from the new station, first responders can quickly respond to the immediate area of Wendell and eastern Wake County, but also have better access to the highways.Jessica Holmes, Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair, said with Wake County EMS answering 280 calls a day, it's important to keep cutting down on response times."This is about using tax dollars efficiently, but also making sure that we do our job as a government to provide a safe environment where people know that when they pick up the phone to call 911, that we'll be there," Holmes said.