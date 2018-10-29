WakeMed North begins new 24/7 drop off location for breast milk donations

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --For years, the WakeMed Mothers' Milk Bank has accepted donations via mail or drop off at the Cary location.
In August 2018, WakeMed North became a new 24/7 curbside drop off site and it is making a huge difference in the amount of breast milk the Milk Bank is collecting.
"We just started in August and we've collected 6,000 ounces of milk just at this drop off site already so it has been very successful," explained Montana Wagner-Gillespie, Manager at Mothers' Milk Bank.
"Every year, we accept and dispense about 200,000 ounces of milk and we serve 44 NICUs in 8 different states, so, not just in North Carolina but also several states throughout the southeast. So, it goes to NICUs or neonatal intensive care units where very sick babies, premature babies are staying and being treated. So, the milk helps treat those babies," Wagner-Gillespie said.
Wagner-Gillespie said the convenience of the 24/7 drop off makes it especially more convenient for working moms. Donors just call ahead and let them know they are on the way and an employee will collect the frozen milk at the curb.
"They can drop off at 2 a.m. if they want to," Wagner-Gillespie said. "Any time of day the mother may need to stop here is ready to accept drop-offs. This makes it more convenient for donations and the milk really can be lifesaving for the babies in the NICU. So, if they have a little bit of extra milk they're not going to use just know that it can have a greater purpose for a NICU baby who really needs it. It's a great cause to get behind."
For more information on how to become a donor click here.