Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21

Walmart is raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21.

NEW YORK -- Walmart said Wednesday that it will raise the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 in an effort to combat tobacco sales to minors.

The world's largest retailer says the new rules will take effect in July, and will also include its Sam's Club warehouse stores.

Previously, its minimum purchase age was 18, aside from a number of states where the law required a minimum purchase age of 21.

Last month, drugstore operator Walgreens also said it would increase the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21.
