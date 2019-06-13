Some may find this hard to swallow, but according to a new study humans are ingesting five grams of plastic every week.
That's the equivalent of a credit card.
The research done by the University of Newcastle in Australia suggests people around the world ingest an average of 2,000 microplastic particles a week.
Microplastics are particles smaller than 5 millimeters. Researchers say they're making their way into our food, drinking water and even the air we breathe.
The largest source of plastic ingestion is drinking water.
We eat enough plastic each week to make a credit card, study says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News