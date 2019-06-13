Health & Fitness

We eat enough plastic each week to make a credit card, study says

Some may find this hard to swallow, but according to a new study humans are ingesting five grams of plastic every week.

That's the equivalent of a credit card.

The research done by the University of Newcastle in Australia suggests people around the world ingest an average of 2,000 microplastic particles a week.

Microplastics are particles smaller than 5 millimeters. Researchers say they're making their way into our food, drinking water and even the air we breathe.

The largest source of plastic ingestion is drinking water.
