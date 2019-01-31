Every Memory Cafe offers a very unique experience wonderfully specialized to the group of people who attend.
Caregivers of loved ones with a cognitive impairment often feel awkward in social settings because their care partner may display behaviors that would seem "different" in a typical social setting.
Memory Cafes allow caregivers to feel at ease, enjoy a different experience with their loved one outside the typical caregiving role, and to connect with other people who are sharing a similar journey.
Activities are varied but tend to focus on topics that are apt to cause one to reminisce about times gone by.
Individuals with a cognitive impairment tend to be able to recall events from the past better than more current events.
Emphasis is often placed on activities where humor can be a central part of the enjoyment. A good laugh overcomes more difficulties and dissipates more dark clouds than any other one thing.
Depending on the setting, there may be refreshments offered or a pot-luck style meal.
Memory Cafe locations throughout the Triangle:
Durham County
When: First Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: Jewish Community Center. 1937 W. Cornwallis Rd.
Contact: Jordana Brown by email or (919) 354-4924
Informal memory club is held on the third Wednesday of the month from 1:30 - 3 p.m.
Orange County
When: Second Monday of the month from 2:00 - 3:15 p.m.
Where: Chapel Hill Bagels. 1800 East Franklin St.
Contact: Kim Lamon-Loperfido by (919) 245-4253
Wake County
When: Second Monday of the month from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m.
Where: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 7000 Creedmoor Rd., Raleigh
Contact: Ginny Poston by email or (919) 846-7650
When: Third Tuesday of the month from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m.
Where: Cary Senior Center. 120 Maury O'Dell Pl.
Contact: Brian Blum by 919-233-0075
When: Third Wednesday of the month from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Where: Poindexter Lobby, Edenton Street United Methodist Church. 228 W. Edenton St., Raleigh
Contact: Lisa Pace by email (919)306-1553
Dinner is served promptly at 4:30 p.m., and the cost is $8.
A full list of locations can be found online.