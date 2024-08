At least 3 homes shot at in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In Raleigh, police are investigating a shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that left 3 homes with bullet holes in them.

The shooting happened on Shadow Glen Drive just before 4 a.m.

No one was hurt.

RPD is now searching for any information or surveillance video in connection to the shooting.

This is the same neighborhood of the deadly 2022 mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people.