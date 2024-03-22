New warrants show Hedingham suspect's actions as mass shooting unfolded

Documents show that while the shooting was happening and police were searching for him, Austin Thompson allegedly searched for "active shooter NC" on his phone.

Documents show that while the shooting was happening and police were searching for him, Austin Thompson allegedly searched for "active shooter NC" on his phone.

Documents show that while the shooting was happening and police were searching for him, Austin Thompson allegedly searched for "active shooter NC" on his phone.

Documents show that while the shooting was happening and police were searching for him, Austin Thompson allegedly searched for "active shooter NC" on his phone.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Newly released warrants are shedding light on what the 15-year-old accused in the Hedingham mass shooting was doing in the moments before and during the 2022 killing spree in the Raleigh neighborhood that left five people dead, including his brother.

These new warrants paint a picture of a brutal shooting spree that allegedly started on Oct. 13, 2022, with Austin Thompson's brother. The newly released evidence talks about what was found on Thompson's phone that was recovered when he was arrested.

A search from his phone found that while the shooting was happening and police were searching for him, Thompson allegedly searched for "active shooter NC" on his phone, apparently in an attempt to look up previous active shooters and mass killing incidents in real time.

He also apparently used his phone to try to map out his escape plan from the crime spree.

The probable cause affidavit also said a signed note was found at Thompson's home, apparently confessing to killing his 16-year-old brother by shooting him and then stabbing him until he stopped breathing.

Warrants also detailed a massive arsenal of weapons and boxes of ammunition at Thompson's home. Furthermore, Thompson's father is also facing misdemeanor charges of storing firearms in a way accessible to a minor.

As for Thompson's case, it is still making its way through the court system. He is expected to be tried as an adult.

His trial date is not expected until the fall of 2025.

SEE ALSO | Hedingham mass shooting video released by Raleigh Police shows capture of suspect Austin Thompson

Raleigh Police Department released bodycam footage of the shootout and standoff that resulted in the capture of the teen accused of carrying out the deadly Hedingham mass shooting.

.

Raleigh police release new details, timeline of the mass shooting that left 5 dead, 2 injured

The suspect in last week's mass shooting was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and a hunting knife, police said in a new report.

911 operators detail handling rush of calls during Raleigh mass shooting