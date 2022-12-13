'The demand is greater': Raleigh's Helping Hand Mission needs help collecting toys for Christmas

Helping Hand mission needs help for the holidays to help make children's wishes come true.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Helping Hand Mission assists families in need with food, clothing and shelter during the year, but when the holidays roll around the mission changes to getting them Christmas gifts under the tree.

"I put my foot in my mouth again. People have given willingly helping families, but the demand is greater than the kind people that have helped us so much," said Sylvia Wiggins, Helping Hands Mission executive director.

She showed ABC11 around the New Bern house and the operation to fill these empty boxes wrapped in holiday paper. While there, more families came in to sign up for the Christmas distribution list and the requests just keep rolling in.

"We've gotten calls from Durham, Roxboro, Wendell, Clayton," said Wiggins. "We've had some dismal years where we're just pulling straws. Wiping off toys to make them look new, but the positive outweighs the negative."

The need this year is so great, Wiggins is asking for community support to collect toys.

"For me to have six kids and for all my kids to have five or six presents a piece. It's a blessing," said Jessica Signal.

This is Signal's second year leaning on the mission for the holidays. She's thankful to have had support from the community.

For more information on how to help this season call (919) 829-8048 or donations can be dropped off at 623 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh. Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.