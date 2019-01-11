Hemp company's warehouse catches fire in Franklin County

A large warehouse full of hemp caught fire Friday in Franklin County.

A large warehouse full of Kenaf, a fiber plant, caught fire Friday in Franklin County.

The warehouse is located on Highway 98 near Bunn, North Carolina.

Initial reports suggested the warehouse was used to store hemp. Officials with Hemp Inc., the company that owns the warehouse, said those reports were inaccurate.

Chopper11 HD recorded video of dark smoke rising into the sky. Fire consumed a large part of the building.

Firefighters from three counties worked to contain the fire.

Franklin County investigators said nobody was injured in the fire, but it's unclear at this time how the fire started.
