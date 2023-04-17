VIDEO: 3 cars stolen overnight from Henderson dealership

Thieves broke into and stole three vehicles out of a Henderson car dealership overnight Saturday.

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thieves broke into and stole three vehicles out of a Henderson car dealership overnight Saturday.

The owner of Charles Boyd Chevrolet Buick GMC shared video of three people walking into the dealership and driving one of the cars out of vehicle showroom. In another video, three vehicles an be seen driving away from the car lot.

The break-in comes two weeks after thieves in Morganton, North Carolina stole three cars valued at more than $150,000 at a dealership.

The owner says the thieves took a new Chevrolet Camaro, a 2023 Escalade, and a 2023 Audi during Saturday night's break-in.