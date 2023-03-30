WATCH LIVE

VIDEO: Thieves steal more than $150k worth of cars at Honda dealership in North Carolina

Thursday, March 30, 2023 8:01PM
Video shows thieves breaking into a Honda dealership, and stealing three cars valued at more than $150,000

MORGANTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new video shows thieves in Morganton breaking into a car dealership, and stealing three cars valued at more than $150,000.

According to ABC11 affiliate WSOC., the break-in Monday morning happened in a matter of minutes. The video shows someone with a crowbar smashing the glass doors of the dealership, breaking into offices, and stealing keys. Public safety officers arrived with guns drawn shortly after the theft.

"It's pretty scary and concerning," said Garrett Feduke, the owner of Morganton Honda. "It seemed like they had either been here before or knew somebody who was there. I'm sure they targeted the Cadillac Escalade. It was an Escalade and two BMWs that were taken."

