63-year-old high school teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high school teacher from the Charlotte area was arrested after being accused of sexual misconduct with a student.
The teacher, 63-year-old Emma Ogle, has been suspended from Garinger High School with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
According to WSOC, Ogle began a relationship with a 17-year-old student in the spring. That relationship turned sexual during the summer.
Ogle bonded out of jail after being arrested Thursday.
