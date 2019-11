63-year-old high school teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high school teacher from the Charlotte area was arrested after being accused of sexual misconduct with a student.The teacher, 63-year-old Emma Ogle, has been suspended from Garinger High School with pay pending the outcome of the investigation. According to WSOC, Ogle began a relationship with a 17-year-old student in the spring. That relationship turned sexual during the summer.Ogle bonded out of jail after being arrested Thursday.