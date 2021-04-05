police chase

1 person in custody after stolen ambulance leads wild chase in Dallas

EMBED <>More Videos

1 in custody after stolen ambulance leads wild chase in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas -- Police in Texas have taken one person into custody Monday afternoon after a suspect jumped behind the wheel of a stolen Dallas Fire Department ambulance.

WFAA-TV reported the emergency vehicle was taken from a fire station.

Since the theft, the suspect sped down major Dallas-area highways, and at one point, waved his gloved hand out the window of the ambulance.

The chase headed north into Collin County, where, as KXAS reported, the suspect tried to intentionally drive into oncoming traffic.

It wasn't until the suspect bottomed out on a curb in a residential neighborhood that the ambulance came to a stop. The suspect bailed on foot, but was caught shortly after.

WFAA adds the same vehicle was stolen once before, having been recently recovered in Louisiana.

This is developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallaspolice chasecar chasetexas newshigh speed chaseambulance
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Police chase ends in crash off I-87
Orange Co. deputies looking for suspect after chase on I-40
Wallaroo gets loose, leads Illinois police on 2-hour chase
High speed chase ends with fatal crash in Nash County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC announces Hubert Davis as next head basketball coach
19-year-old who drowned at Falls Lake identified
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Panthers trade for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold
How long does vaccine protection last?
Body of 20-year-old woman found near NC State in Raleigh
LATEST: Cases, hospitalizations continue to drop across NC
Show More
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy | LIVE
Norwegian asks CDC to allow cruises from US in July
Bar event linked to 46 COVID cases, school closure, CDC says
Utah dads to be required to pay half of pregnancy costs
Man found shot dead inside car in Durham
More TOP STORIES News