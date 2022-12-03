82-year-old worker assaulted at Home Depot in Hillsborough dies

Police in Hillsborough are searching for a suspect who assaulted a man at Home Depot.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 82-year-old worker at a Hillsborough Home Depot who was assaulted during a robbery in October has died.

Hillsborough Police are still working on the case and searching for the suspect in the assault.

The department posted a video on Facebook of the employee approaching the suspect before he is pushed down, and the suspect continues to walk away

The suspect's face was obscured in the surveillance video by a face mask and a hood on his jacket.

Police said the worker was attempting to stop the suspect who was stealing a pressure washer and other power equipment from the store.

Officers said they are looking for a white 4-door Hyundai Sonata with obscured temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jones at andrew.jones@hillsboroughnc.gov or call him at (919) 296-9562.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.