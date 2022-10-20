82-year-old man assaulted at Home Depot in Hillsborough, police searching for suspect

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Hillsborough are searching for a suspect who assaulted a man at Home Depot.

The department posted a video on Facebook of the 82 year-old-man approaching the suspect before he is pushed down, and the suspect continues to walk away

Police say the man, is an employee, was attempting to stop the suspect who was stealing from the store.

Police are looking for a white 4-door Hyundai Sonata with temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jones at andrew.jones@hillsboroughnc.gov or call him at 919-296-9562.