Armed woman sought in Orange County robberies taken into custody

An "armed and dangerous" woman who was wanted for several armed robberies in Orange and Durham counties has been taken into custody.

Police said Alicia Moles was wanted in connection with several armed robberies stretching from Orange County to Durham County.

A Town of Hillsborough spokeswoman said Moles was arrested by Orange County Sheriff's deputies late Tuesday night.

One robbery took place Monday morning at the State Employees Credit Union on Old NC 86 in Hillsborough.

The victim told police that Moles asked for a ride home at a nearby gas station about 6 a.m. and while in his car, pulled out a gun and demanded that he drive to an ATM and withdraw money. She then fled on foot with the cash, the victim said.

Anyone with further information can contact Hillsborough Sgt. Will Felts by email or at (919) 296-9553. Anonymous crime tips can be reported by calling 919-296-9555.

