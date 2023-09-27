17-year-old-arrested in shooting that killed 1 person, injured 1 other in Hillsborough

HILLSBROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillsborough police arrested and charged a 17-year-old Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting.

According to the Hillsborough Police Department, the juvenile was arrested around 12:30 p.m. in Durham with assistance from the NC SBI and Durham Police Department.

The shooting happened on Sept. 13 in the 200 block of West Orange Street in Hillsborough. Officers said Calee Axariah Parker, 20, of Durham was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured.

The 17-year-old is being charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Hillsborough PD is asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Will Felts at 919-296-9553, or call their anonymous crime tips line at 919-296-9555.

