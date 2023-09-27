Police respond to shooting at W.D. Recreation Center in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting at a recreation center Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the W.D Hill Recreation Center for a shooting on Fayetteville Street near Massey Avenue just before 3:45 p.m. Officers said a man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

His condition has not been released.

This is a breaking story.

According to the City of Durham website, "the recreation center was named after William Daniel Hill (1890-1945) an executive of North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Co. and the prime mover in that firm's projects to serve Durham's African American youth."

