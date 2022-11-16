Centennial celebration held at Durham's Hillside High School

The Centennial Timeline depicts key events and facts about Durham's Hillside High School as well as recognizes several notable alumni.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a centennial celebration for the historic Hillside High School In Durham.

ABC11 was at the school on Tuesday where a historical timeline was unveiled.

Of the 300 Black high schools that once existed in North Carolina, Hillside is only one of five still active.

"It was a collaborative effort with alumni ... for our students," said Dr. William Logan, Hillside's principal.

The timeline was funded by donations from alumni, supporters, employees, and friends.

"The HHS Centennial Timeline captures some of the most salient events, several notable alumni, and facts about Hillside High School's story," Logan said. "This is just one attempt to document the history and impact this institution has had on its former and current students, the Durham community, the state of North Carolina, and our country."