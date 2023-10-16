Wrong-way driver disrupts homecoming parade at Hillside High School in Durham

Durham police are searching for the person who drove the wrong way during a parade for Hillside High School homecoming.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person in a black car drove the wrong way during a parade for homecoming at Hillside High School on Saturday.

ABC11 spoke with Durham City Councilman Leonardo Williams who was at the parade.

He said the car sped through the homecoming parade and put everyone nearby in harm's way.

"I heard a lady screaming, move, move, move. I turned around and there was a black car coming toward Zeke Hawkins and I and we jumped out of the way. There was a deputy that tried to stop them and the car didn't slow down," he said.

Now he is calling on anyone who knows who was behind the wheel to come forward.

"They put a lot of lives in danger. And that's not that's not what we're asking for here in Durham. This was a day of culture. This is a day of folks coming together, family and friends and communities to celebrate one of North Carolina's most historic black high schools, Hillside High School. And we deserve a day to have fun together," Williams said.

Durham Police Department told ABC11 that Durham County Sheriff's Office was in charge of parade security and is now handling the investigation into what happened. The sheriff's office has not responded to ABC11's request for comment.