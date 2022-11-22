11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The girl who was accidentally hit by a truck during the Raleigh Christmas Parade has been identified.
An outpouring of support has been posted on social media for 11-year-old Hailey Brooks.
She was a performer with the CC & Company Dance Complex.
Police said the accident happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue when the driver said he lost control of the truck. He hit the child at a low rate of speed, police said.
First responders rushed the child to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save her life. No other parade participants were injured.
The driver, Landen Christopher Glass, 20, is facing charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade.