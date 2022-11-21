Driver charged in death of young performer at Raleigh Parade has history of vehicle violations

Parents and their children visited Downtown Raleigh Sunday to place flowers at a growing memorial for the 11-year-old girl killed after she was accidentally hit by a truck towing a

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver who is facing numerous charges, including misdemeanor death, after an 11-year-old died from her injuries after being hit by a truck in the Raleigh Christmas parade has a history of vehicle violations, records show.

Hours after the accident on Saturday, Raleigh police charged Landen Christopher Glass, 20, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade.

A records search by ABC11 found Glass was charged numerous times for state law vehicle violations in Virginia. The violations date back to February 2021. The charges range from multiple failures to have a vehicle inspected to numerous window tint violations. His most recent ticket was in October for failure to inspect vehicle.

It is not noted in the records what type of vehicle(s) Glass received the citations for. It is also unclear what penalties were assessed to Glass for the charges.

His court appearances on all charges were in Pittsylvania County, Va.

According to Raleigh police, Glass was the driver of the pick up that struck and killed the child while towing the float of the CC & Company Dance during Saturday's parade.

Landen is a previous member and dancer with the dance company, his father confirms.

Parade organizer canceled the parade shortly after the accident.

Witnesses told police they heard Glass yelling he had lost control of the truck and couldn't stop it.

A group of people including some first responders ran over to the truck that was towing the float to attempt to stop it.

Sunday, parents and their children visited Downtown Raleigh to place flowers at a growing memorial for the 11-year-old girl killed after she was accidentally hit by a truck towing the CC and Company Dance float during the Raleigh Christmas Parade.