Raleigh Christmas Parade canceled after out-of-control truck injures young girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person injured at Raleigh Christmas Parade when a truck careened out of control and hit someone.

Multiple witnesses said the white truck with the CC & Co. Dance float lost control.

People said they heard the driver screaming out of the truck's window that he had lost control and couldn't stop the vehicle.

Police are still investigating exactly what happened, but it appears that the out-of-control truck hit a young girl and seriously injured her.

"Our heats and prayers are just truly with the family right now and just with all of those who have been with this event. That's just all we can do is ask people to pray right now and lift them up," Jennifer Martin with Shop Local Raleigh said.

The Raleigh Christmas Parade has officially been canceled because of the incident.

