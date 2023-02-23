The City of Raleigh Museum is working on an exhibit to celebrate hip-hop music.

Museum seeks photos to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop music in North Carolina

African-American Historian and City of Raleigh Museum Board Member Grady Bussey spoke with ABC11 about the plans.

The museum wants to let people in the area participate in the creation of the exhibit. For that, they're asking anyone with photos from North Carolina hip-hop experiences to submit them.

The museum is accepting photo submissions through May 1. Send your submissions to Ainsley Powell at ainsley.powell@raleighnc.gov or call 919-996-4365 for more details.