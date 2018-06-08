Summer camps your kids are sure to love

*This week, ABC11's Julie Wilson is highlighting summer camps in the area. Check back from new additions throughout the week.
Some of the listed camps have multiple sessions per summer. Some sessions may be full while others have availability.
Reach out to the camp you're interested in to see what sessions are available.
Art
Bull City Craft
Address: 105 West NC 54 Suite 265 Durham
Phone number: (919) 419-0800
Focus: Offers a variety of art camps, including fashion, paper mache, artist camp.
Art Buzz - Apex
Art Buzz is a kid's camp put on by Wine&Design in Apex.
Address: 5452 Apex Peakway
Phone number: (919) 355-2855
Focus: In July, the theme is "Out of this Wold," and in August, the theme is "Wizard Academy."
Art Buzz - Clayton
Art Buzz is a kid's camp put on by Wine&Design in Clayton.
Address: 14 Flowers Crossroads Way, Suite 102
Phone number: (919) 359-1619
Focus: In June, the theme is "Under the Sea." In July, the themes are "Zoo-Tacular," Super Duper You!," "Night at the Museum," and "Wizard Academy." In August, the theme is "Wizard Academy
Farms
Changing Tomorrow Farm
Address: 6312 Cass Holt Rd. Holly Springs
Phone number: (919)762-7002
Focus: Kids get a hands-on experience through gardening, animal care, and sustainability.
Kids can expect to learn about growing crops and maintaining farm animals.
1870 Farm
Address:1224 Old Lystra Rd. Chapel Hill
Phone: (919) 590-4120
Focus: "Campers will grow, learn, and play through creative hands-on projects, developmentally appropriate activities, hikes, crafts, games, gardening, cooking and much more!"
Vet-In-Training
Address: 8794 NC-751 Durham
Phone: (919) 241-3340
Focus: Kids will learn what to expect, skills, and challenges associated with becoming a veterinarian.
Music
Wall of Sound Music Center
Address:4300 Garrett Rd Suite A Durham
Phone: (919) 907-1679
Focus: Allows campers to have the full band experience which includes forming a band, choosing a name, promoting the band, creating songs, and an end of the week concert performance.
Falls River Music
Address:10930 Raven Ridge Rd. Unit 103 Raleigh
Phone: (919) 637-0526
Focus: Allows campers to have the full band experience which includes forming a band, choosing a name, marketing, creating songs, and an end of the week concert performance.
Museums
North Carolina Museum of Life and Science
Address:433 W. Murray Ave. Durham
Phone number: (919) 220-5429
Focus: Offers a variety of summer camps.
North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences
Address: 11 W. Jones St. Raleigh
Phone number: (919) 707-9800
Focus: Offers a variety of summer camps.
YMCA
YMCA's Camp Clearwater
Address: 1720 Clearwater Lake Rd. Chapel Hill
Focus: "These camps offer the fun of being outdoors and give kids the opportunity to take part in traditional camp activities like archery, canoeing, and field games."