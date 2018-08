Summer camps your kids are sure to love

Art

Want to send your children to summer camp but not sure where? Here are a few options to consider.Some of the listed camps have multiple sessions per summer. Some sessions may be full while others have availability.Reach out to the camp you're interested in to see what sessions are available.Address: 105 West NC 54 Suite 265 DurhamPhone number: (919) 419-0800Focus: Offers a variety of art camps, including fashion, paper mache, artist camp.Art Buzz is a kid's camp put on by Wine&Design in Apex.Address: 5452 Apex PeakwayPhone number: (919) 355-2855 Focus : In July, the theme is "Out of this Wold," and in August, the theme is "Wizard Academy."Art Buzz is a kid's camp put on by Wine&Design in Clayton.Address: 14 Flowers Crossroads Way, Suite 102Phone number: (919) 359-1619 Focus : In June, the theme is "Under the Sea." In July, the themes are "Zoo-Tacular," Super Duper You!," "Night at the Museum," and "Wizard Academy." In August, the theme is "Wizard AcademyAddress: 6312 Cass Holt Rd. Holly SpringsPhone number: (919)762-7002Focus: Kids get a hands-on experience through gardening, animal care, and sustainability.Kids can expect to learn about growing crops and maintaining farm animals.Address:1224 Old Lystra Rd. Chapel HillPhone: (919) 590-4120Focus: "Campers will grow, learn, and play through creative hands-on projects, developmentally appropriate activities, hikes, crafts, games, gardening, cooking and much more!"Address: 8794 NC-751 DurhamPhone: (919) 241-3340Focus: Kids will learn what to expect, skills, and challenges associated with becoming a veterinarian.Address:4300 Garrett Rd Suite A DurhamPhone: (919) 907-1679Focus: Allows campers to have the full band experience which includes forming a band, choosing a name, promoting the band, creating songs, and an end of the week concert performance.Address:10930 Raven Ridge Rd. Unit 103 RaleighPhone: (919) 637-0526Focus: Allows campers to have the full band experience which includes forming a band, choosing a name, marketing, creating songs, and an end of the week concert performance.Address:433 W. Murray Ave. DurhamPhone number: (919) 220-5429Focus: Offers a variety of summer camps.Address: 11 W. Jones St. RaleighPhone number: (919) 707-9800Focus: Offers a variety of summer camps.Address: 1720 Clearwater Lake Rd. Chapel HillFocus: "These camps offer the fun of being outdoors and give kids the opportunity to take part in traditional camp activities like archery, canoeing, and field games."