Thousands expected at LEGO BrickUniverse at Raleigh Convention Center this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh is again home to BrickUniverse, an interactive LEGO convention that draws thousands of LEGO enthusiasts.
2019 marks the fifth year for BrickUniverse in Raleigh. It has become one of the largest LEGO fan events in the world. This year, the event in Raleigh is being held at the Raleigh Convention Center.
LEGO artists from across the country are at the convention and displaying all-new creations, including a 16-foot long LEGO model of the Brooklyn Bridge, a six-foot-tall model of the Chrysler Building, and a five-foot-tall model of the Flatiron Building.
Attractions at the event include a LEGO building area, meet-and-greet opportunities with LEGO artists, authors and builders, a LEGO Duplo "Big Brick Building" for younger visitors, Star Wars zone, head-to-head building challenges, a retail area for LEGO merchandise, and more.
The convention was founded by Greyson Beights, who at age 14 held the first BrickUniverse in Raleigh in 2015. Thousands of visitors made it a success. The event has since spread to cities all across the country.
Tickets are still available, however, organizers said they do expect to sell out.
Tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door.
The event runs through Sunday.
