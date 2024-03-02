One of four suspects arrested connected to armed robbery in Hoke County, deputies say

The sheriff's office is asking area residents in the area to keep doors closed and locked.

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hoke County Sheriff's Office arrested one of four suspects connected to an armed robbery Friday night.

The sheriff's office posted to social media that an incident happened at the west end of the county where an armed robbery occurred and a person was assaulted Hillcrest in Raeford. Deputies said the suspects led law enforcement on a chase and shot at officers before crashing in the area of Pervis Court, in the area of Hillcrest.

No officers were injured in this incident, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, one suspect Octavius Purcell was arrested for multiple charges, including attempted murder and first-degree burglary. He was taken to Hoke County Detention Center.

Other suspects have also been identified.

If anyone has any additional information, please contact the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910)875-5111 or the Hoke County Sheriff's Office Tip Line (910)878-1100.