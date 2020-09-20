Hoke County man arrested by FBI in Mississippi on 332 charges related to child sex crimes, held on $20 million bond

Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw

Statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult - 12 counts

Taking indecent liberties with children - 12 counts

Crimes against nature - 12 counts

First degree sexual exploitation of a minor - 12 counts

Second degree sexual exploitation of a minor - 144 counts

Third degree sexual exploitation of a minor - 144 counts

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hoke County man is being held under a $20 million bond and faces 332 charges, mostly relating to child sex crimes.The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said detectives were dispatched to the 1000 block of Fairfield Circle in Raeford for a reported juvenile assault on Aug. 7. During the investigation, 156 warrants were obtained.Officials said Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw then fled North Carolina and was apprehended by the FBI in Etta, Mississippi.Bradshaw was extradited back to Raeford and received 332 charges. He was placed on a $20 million bond.The charges include:Bradshaw's first court appearance will be held Monday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.