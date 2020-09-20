sex crime

Hoke County man arrested by FBI in Mississippi on 332 charges related to child sex crimes, held on $20 million bond

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hoke County man is being held under a $20 million bond and faces 332 charges, mostly relating to child sex crimes.

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said detectives were dispatched to the 1000 block of Fairfield Circle in Raeford for a reported juvenile assault on Aug. 7. During the investigation, 156 warrants were obtained.

Officials said Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw then fled North Carolina and was apprehended by the FBI in Etta, Mississippi.

Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw



Bradshaw was extradited back to Raeford and received 332 charges. He was placed on a $20 million bond.

The charges include:

  • Statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult - 12 counts

  • Taking indecent liberties with children - 12 counts


  • Crimes against nature - 12 counts

  • First degree sexual exploitation of a minor - 12 counts

  • Second degree sexual exploitation of a minor - 144 counts

  • Third degree sexual exploitation of a minor - 144 counts


    • Bradshaw's first court appearance will be held Monday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.
