Holding Park Inclusive Playground set to open in Wake Forest

The playground is designed to provide kids of all abilities a safe and fun place to play.

The playground is designed to provide kids of all abilities a safe and fun place to play.

The playground is designed to provide kids of all abilities a safe and fun place to play.

The playground is designed to provide kids of all abilities a safe and fun place to play.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday, the Holding Park Inclusive Playground is set to open in Wake Forest.

The playground is designed to provide kids of all abilities a safe and fun place to play.

It offers a sensory-rich play experience for every cognitive level and developmental stage.

The park is also fully ramped and has a smooth rubber surface making it wheelchair-friendly.

The playground on West Owen Avenue will be open daily from dawn to dusk.