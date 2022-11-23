'Wrong package address': Scam text and email looks to take advantage of your holiday shopping spree

The holiday shopping season is here, and whether you're buying or expecting gifts, you're a target for this scam.

One of the biggest scams that hit every holiday includes fake shipping and delivery alerts for packages you're expecting.

These scams are arriving via text message and email. They are fake delivery notifications that make it appear a package is heading your way, but there is a problem with the delivery.

In this is one example, the text states, "Your package is at the distribution center, but it's unable to be shipped due to the wrong address."

There's a link, but don't click it! If you do, that's where the scam comes in--as you'll either give them access to your personal information or you'll be asked to put in payment.

Another example of a scam delivery notification is where you get an email or text that impersonates UPS, but it's just a copycat website, and the scammers will try and get you to pay extra for your package to be delivered.

Just because it may look like it's from ups or the US Postal Service that does not mean the alert is. To protect yourself, look for spelling and grammatical errors, and never click on links from unknown senders. Instead, reach out to the legitimate company directly to confirm if there are any issues with your delivery.

Remember scammers often illegally spoof phone numbers used in calls and texts to try to trick you into thinking that the number is from a legitimate company or even a government agency.

Just because a caller-ID may claim it's from the actual company, it could be scammers.