Widening project begins to double size of 1.5 miles of Holly Springs Road

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the fastest growing towns in Wake County begins its largest ever road project.
Shovels hit the ground Wednesday to widen Holly Springs Road from Flint Point Lane to Sunset Lake Road.
The town has been planning the road upgrade for years. It's specifically designed to help handle the increase in traffic expected when the 540 project is completed.
Holly Springs Road is just two lanes between Flint Point Lake and Sunset Lake Road. When this construction is complete it will double in size and have safe bicycle and pedestrian routes around Holly Ridge Elementary School and Holly Ridge Middle School.
Actual construction delays are not expected until later in 2022. The project will likely take around three years to complete.
To keep up with the latest traffic delays related to this project, you can visit this website.
