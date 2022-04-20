Traffic

Widening project begins to double size of 1.5 miles of Holly Springs Road

EMBED <>More Videos

Holly Springs Road widening project begins

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the fastest growing towns in Wake County begins its largest ever road project.

Shovels hit the ground Wednesday to widen Holly Springs Road from Flint Point Lane to Sunset Lake Road.

The town has been planning the road upgrade for years. It's specifically designed to help handle the increase in traffic expected when the 540 project is completed.

Holly Springs Road is just two lanes between Flint Point Lake and Sunset Lake Road. When this construction is complete it will double in size and have safe bicycle and pedestrian routes around Holly Ridge Elementary School and Holly Ridge Middle School.

Actual construction delays are not expected until later in 2022. The project will likely take around three years to complete.

To keep up with the latest traffic delays related to this project, you can visit this website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficholly springsconstructiontraffictraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-440 westbound in Raleigh
Goldsboro homeowner gets surprise as snake sets off doorbell camera
Immunocompromised people concerned after transit mask mandate dropped
Man at large following homicide in Halifax County
Russia hits Ukrainian cities, pours more troops into war
Packed crowd discusses ways to improve Raleigh's Five Points area
Wake County Schools looks to send construction bond to November ballot
Show More
Raleigh Police, Fire deliver demands to City Council for more pay
3.6 million borrowers could soon be closer to student loan forgiveness
Group working to curb Durham violence hopes for city funding
Justice Department to appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed
Second arrest made in January murder of Fayetteville boutique owner
More TOP STORIES News