At least 1 dead in Fayetteville home invasion

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person was killed in a home invasion in the 200 block of Alphin Street, Fayetteville police told an ABC11 breaking news crew,

Police responded to the home about 8:40 p.m.

Police are still determining how many people were shot or injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch the latest on Eyewitness News at 11.