NC homeowner gets gun, sends suspects running after being attacked during home break-in: Sheriff

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a homeowner is survived an attack after two men broke into his house and attacked him.

The incident was reported Tuesday after deputies responded to the 3200 Block of Thrower Road in Fayetteville on a possible home invasion call. The homeowner said a brick was thrown through his window and two men he didn't know came into the house and attacked him with a baseball bat.

The homeowner told deputies he was able to grab his handgun during the attack and both suspects quickly ran from the house.

Deputies were able to arrest Gary Crews, 21, and Ricky Holloman II, 30, after canvassing the area.

Crews and Holloman II have been charged with first degree burglary, felony conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon. Both were booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center. The sheriff's department said Crews received a $50,000.00 secured bond and Holloman received a $100,000.00 secured bond.