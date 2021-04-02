abc11 troubleshooter

Goldsboro woman unable to get title of home despite paying off loan

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Goldsboro woman unable to get title of home despite paying off loan

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- When you pay off what's owed on your home, it should not be a two-year battle to get the paperwork that proves you own the home free and clear of any debt.

However, that's exactly what Goldsboro homeowner Judi Bohn faced, and she was fed up.

"I never got a straight answer. 'I'm working on it,' that's about all I ever heard," she said.

Despite making the final payment on her mobile home in 2018, Bohn said she kept getting the runaround from the company that held the title.

When she started doing her own research she learned there was a lien on her home. The lien was placed on her home five years before she bought it.

Bohn was confused, because she had proof that she had made all of the payments to her lender.

WATCH: North Carolina renters continue to be kicked to the curb despite eviction moratorium

EMBED More News Videos

During the COVID pandemic, close to 71,000 evictions were filed in North Carolina courts between March 2020 and February 2021.



"I wanted the title to my home."

Troubleshooter Diane Wilson reached out to all parties involved in the title saga, and while it took some time, Bohn got her title and couldn't be happier.

She told Wilson: "My biggest regret is I should have called you two years ago."

The Troubleshooter takeaway to remember is to always keep all of your important documents
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardengoldsboromobile homesabc11 troubleshooterhousingloansfinance
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
Some NC unemployed blame ID system for going weeks without benefits
NC renters continue to be kicked out despite moratorium
Mom of terminally ill son fears power shut-off as she awaits HOPE funds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rams car into 2 U.S. Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Churches rent stadiums for a socially-distant Easter Sunday service
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett talks vaccine 'inquisitiveness' on GMA
Fayetteville's Cameo Art House Theatre reopens for 1st time in a year
As pools open back up, instructors urge swim lessons for all
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
Show More
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
19-year-old shot, killed at Hillsborough shopping center; 2 arrested
More than 100M US residents at least partially vaccinated: CDC
Kneeling on George Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary': Lieutenant
Chicago police fatally shoot 13-year-old during 'armed confrontation'
More TOP STORIES News