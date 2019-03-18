Home & Garden

Apex in the midst of construction boom with record high number of housing permits

EMBED <>More Videos

Homes are being scooped up as fast as they're going up in Apex.

By
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Homes are being scooped up as fast as they're going up in Apex.

The demand for new construction has remained strong. So much that the town is number one in the country for home construction per capita.

Permits were handed out for more than 2,200 units in 2018.

The demand for new homes is so great, that officials hired additional staff to scale back on the backlog for permits.

Realtor Drew Ludlow of Giving Tree Realty has been working and living in Apex the past 17 years. He has experienced growing pains and has watched the population multiply.

Ludlow said folks can lose out on homes once they hit the market.

"They got to get in there, look at it and then make that offer within hours because sometimes we'll have competing offers. By the time you get back to the office to write the offer, you find out that there are several other offers and they've accepted one," he said.

Realtor.com has also ranked Apex as the fastest growing suburb in America.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
home & gardenapexhomefamilyhomeowners
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
As accused killer awaits extradition, memorial grows for Nash Co. woman
Police looking for driver who ran from scene of fatal crash in Zebulon
Some Fayetteville hurricane victims still wait for relief -- from Matthew
Fayetteville woman with breast cancer gets surprise trip to Disney
Man charged after exposing self near school days after being released from jail
ATV driver drags sergeant during illegal ride on busy street
Dairy Queen celebrating spring with free ice cream cones
Show More
Durham police officer honored for heroic rescue of 2 women trapped in icy creek
NCCU has chance to make history in NCAA Tournament
NC State athletics director calls out NCAA for not selecting Wolfpack
Autopsy: Freda Black died from liver disease caused by alcoholism
Woman struggling with infertility delivers 15-pound baby
More TOP STORIES News