HOME & GARDEN

Florida company donates a new home to family of Hania Aguilar

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida company donates a home to the family of Hania Aguilar.

By
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fort Lauderdale company donated a new mobile home to the family of slain Lumberton teen Hania Aguilar.

For three weeks, employees with Time Out Communities watched the devastating news of her disappearance and death. They decided to step in.

"I wanted to try to give something to them to take away some of the pain. It's not going to get her child back," said Time Out Communities Operations Manager Michell Hunt. "All I could think about was how her mom had to make that journey in and out of the mobile home park that the baby made coming out."



The donated home is an 1,800-square-foot double-wide four-bedroom home with two bathrooms. Several businesses and community members have donated money and furniture.

The family is overwhelmed.

"They were in tears," Hunt said. "The two small kids wanted to stay here last night. One of them said they want a desk and a toy box. You can talk about Robeson County, but I tell you what, when we need to pull together, we will pull together."

RELATED: FBI continues to pursue leads, find killer
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeHania Aguilargood newshomehomicide investigationLumbertonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Gov. Cooper announces affordable housing project in Fayetteville
Proposal could let computers determine how much your house is worth
Duke Energy Progress to raise rates again for much of eastern NC
Affordable apartments approved for downtown Durham
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Snow forecast: Wintry mix possible in Triangle this weekend
FBI raids Raleigh mansion, removes truckload of evidence
State trooper under fire after racially tinged social media post
State BOE issues subpoenas to Harris campaign, others in 9th District flap
Man convicted of James Jordan murder maintains innocence in court
World's largest Harris Teeter finds home in New Bern
One month after kidnapping, death of Hania Aguilar remains unsolved
NC House passes Voter ID bill, 67-40, with a change that sends it back to the Senate
Show More
New charges against Raleigh contractor accused of not doing jobs
Apex mom couldn't find wrapping paper with African American Santa, so she made her own
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
Durham bottle shop, Sam's Quik Shop, to close Dec. 31
First beauty steam bar in the country is right here in Raleigh
More News