One month after kidnapping, death of Hania Aguilar remains unsolved

EMBED </>More Videos

The FBI continues to investigate the death of Hania Aguilar.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wednesday marked exactly one month since Hania Aguilar was kidnapped from her Lumberton home.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Though authorities finally discovered the body of the 13-year-old girl, the case is far from over.

Police, the FBI and law enforcement agencies are still working to find the person responsible for her death.

The medical examiner's office is still in the process of officially confirming Hania's identity with dental records. It is also conducting an autopsy and toxicology testing.

The State Crime Lab is also working to process the latest evidence collected from the body and from Wire Grass Road in Robeson County, where Hania was found.

There was no definitive timeline for when the testing would be completed, the FBI said Wednesday.

The FBI said it continues to encourage the public to support investigative efforts by providing information to the tip line at (910) 272-5871.

A $30,000 reward remains in effect for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Meanwhile, there is a new petition urging government officials to allow Hania's father to enter the United States and attend her funeral.

EXCLUSIVE: Hania's mother, Elsa Hernandez, talks to ABC11 (in Spanish)

EMBED More News Videos

Exclusive interview with the mother of missing Lumberton girl Hania Aguilar (in Spanish).

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundmissing girlHania Aguilaramber alerthomicide investigationFBIkidnappingLumbertonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow forecast: Wintry mix possible in Triangle this weekend
FBI investigation underway at North Raleigh home
State trooper under fire after racially tinged social media post
State BOE issues subpoenas to Harris campaign, others in 9th District flap
Man convicted of James Jordan murder maintains innocence in court
World's largest Harris Teeter finds home in New Bern
NC House passes Voter ID bill, 67-40, with a change that sends it back to the Senate
New charges against Raleigh contractor accused of not doing jobs
Show More
Apex mom couldn't find wrapping paper with African American Santa, so she made her own
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
Durham bottle shop, Sam's Quik Shop, to close Dec. 31
First beauty steam bar in the country is right here in Raleigh
Fayetteville's red light cameras still a go despite state investigation
More News