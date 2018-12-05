One month after kidnapping, death of Hania Aguilar remains unsolved

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --Wednesday marked exactly one month since Hania Aguilar was kidnapped from her Lumberton home.
Though authorities finally discovered the body of the 13-year-old girl, the case is far from over.
Police, the FBI and law enforcement agencies are still working to find the person responsible for her death.
The medical examiner's office is still in the process of officially confirming Hania's identity with dental records. It is also conducting an autopsy and toxicology testing.
The State Crime Lab is also working to process the latest evidence collected from the body and from Wire Grass Road in Robeson County, where Hania was found.
There was no definitive timeline for when the testing would be completed, the FBI said Wednesday.
The FBI said it continues to encourage the public to support investigative efforts by providing information to the tip line at (910) 272-5871.
A $30,000 reward remains in effect for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Meanwhile, there is a new petition urging government officials to allow Hania's father to enter the United States and attend her funeral.
EXCLUSIVE: Hania's mother, Elsa Hernandez, talks to ABC11 (in Spanish)