Timeline: Lumberton teen Hania Aguilar has been missing for 1 week

It has been one week since anyone has seen or heard from 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Monday, Nov. 5, the teen was forced into a stolen, green SUV while she was outside of her Lumberton home.

Timeline

Monday, Nov. 5

7 a.m.: A man wearing all black and a yellow bandanna forced Hania into a stolen SUV while she was warming up her family's car to go to school

10 a.m.: Authorities issue an Amber Alert for the missing teen

Tuesday, Nov. 6

An FBI agent reads a message from the girl's mother that said, "I just want my daughter back with me. I'm here waiting for you, I love you and only care about you. I don't have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back."

Wednesday, Nov. 7

The FBI offers a $15,000 reward for information leading to Hania's whereabouts

12 p.m.: The FBI released surveillance video of the stolen SUV seen in Lumberton moments after her kidnapping

Surveillance video released of SUV involved in Lumberton 13-year-old's abduction


7:30 p.m.: Lumberton residents hold an emotional vigil for the teen

Thursday, Nov. 8

10 a.m.: Authorities locate the SUV used in the teen's kidnapping

3:30 p.m.: The FBI releases video of a man seen walking near Hania's abduction site

The FBI encourages anyone with information about the abduction of Hania Noelia Aguilar to come forward.


Afternoon: The girl's mother spoke with ABC11, begging the public to help bring her daughter home

Exclusive interview with the mother of missing Lumberton girl Hania Aguilar (in Spanish).


Friday, Nov. 9

Governor Roy Cooper announced the state is offering $5,000 for information that helps find Hania

Evening: Hania's church community gathers and prays for her safe return

Sunday, Nov. 11

Morning: Investigators were searching near the girl's home by Rosewood Mobile Home Park and Quincey Drive.

Hania is 5' and weighs 126 pounds. She has long black hair, brown eyes, and braces.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.
