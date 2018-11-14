Lumberton Amber Alert: Police ask public to stop spreading rumors; reward increased to $30K

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating a claim that a missing 13-year-old girl may have been spotted in Charlotte.

By
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Lumberton police officials, in a news conference Tuesday afternoon, encouraged the public to stop sharing "misinformation" about the Amber Alert case that has rocked the community for more than a week, saying that it is hampering their investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

The FBI is asking people with information to call 910-272-5871.



On Tuesday, officials received a report that a girl who looked like Hania Aguilar may be in Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking into the report, but they said there is no reason to believe it is accurate.

TIMELINE: Lumberton teen Hania Aguilar has been missing for more than a week

The FBI, at the news conference, also announced that it increased the reward for information in Hania Aguilar's disappearance from $15,000 to $25,000. With the $5,000 Gov. Roy Cooper promised from the state, that brings the total to $30,000.



Hania Aguilar, 13, has been missing since around 7 a.m. on Nov. 5. It was around that time that police said she was abducted at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road while she was waiting to go to school.

Authorities said she was forced into a green SUV. That SUV was found abandoned on Nov. 8.

RELATED: FBI releases surveillance video of the stolen SUV seen in Lumberton moments after kidnapping
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video released of SUV involved in Lumberton 13-year-old's abduction



Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill stressed that the rumors being spread on social media are making it difficult for them to their jobs.
"We need these rumors stopped," he said. "It makes it harder to find Hania."
DO YOU KNOW HIM? FBI releases video of man seen walking near Hania's abduction site
EMBED More News Videos

The FBI encourages anyone with information about the abduction of Hania Noelia Aguilar to come forward.



Chief McNeill said they also need to see more surveillance video from around the area the SUV was found in order to pinpoint when it was abandoned.

He added that officers are working around the clock to bring Hania home.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertmissing teenagermissing girlabductionkidnappingLumbertonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman robbed at gunpoint while changing her tire in Sanford
Off-camera hobbies: John Clark teaches Sunday school
Get free sandwich with Chick-fil-A delivery
Competing plans hope to fill seat of dead Wake school board member who won re-election
Firefighters battle raging fire at home in Durham
'Rhinestone Rembrandt' designs for some of Nashville's biggest stars
Cary infant's death ruled accidental, autopsy shows
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Show More
Innovative program helps former inmates create businesses
NC Democrats sue state over voting district maps
Police: Durham 18-year-old killed man while wanted for rape
Pumpkin spice doughnut is back at Krispy Kreme
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
More News